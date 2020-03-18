Review: Rock Against Racism @ Nice N Sleazy

Rowan Glenny

Writer

On 20 February I headed out to Nice n Sleazy for Rock Against Racism, a charity gig set up by The Welcome Party as part of a series of gigs and club nights to support and welcome asylum seekers to Glasgow. All proceeds of the gig go to the Maslow community shop in Govan: a volunteer-run, second-hand shop which gives free toiletries, clothing, and household appliances to asylum seekers, as well as providing free English classes with an international team of trained volunteers, who are important in helping asylum seekers to orientate themselves in the city.

Lined up first we had Caress, who used pedalboards and rhythmic grooves to build a wall of sound, with punk influences underlying their style. They’re heavy but hypnotic, and they play without any pauses, besides an occasional burst of feedback. Following them were 10am, a three-piece with a pop-punk sound that would agree with fans of Blink-182 or Sum 41, with zany songs about kidney failure and futuristic frisbee-based playstation games, as well as some more ballad-y vocal duets. A healthy dose of early 2000s nostalgia combined with some saccharine-sweet beats, they bring a lot of energy; but the show is just heating up.

Next up we had Filth, another three-piece, whose music has a wistfulness as well as a cynical bite, with lyrics that turn to days of misspent youth. Their sound could be reminiscent of early Arctic Monkeys, with a dash of punk flavour thrown in as well. By now, a lot more people have rocked up and are getting their limbs ready for the last act, Drop the Baby, a garage-punk group. A strong presence on stage, Drop the Baby whip up the crowd into a frenzied mosh pit almost instantly. Their energy is contagious, as I find myself bouncing up and down with the masses. With muddy guitars and banshee-shrieking vocals, they’re ones to watch if you’re a fan of bands like IDLES or Fat White Family. As I walk out the doors of Sleazys, I’ve burned out like I’ve just been to a zumba class from hell (in a good way), and the cold rain is a welcome relief to my sweaty self.

The Welcome Party will be organising more events around March and April, so follow them on their Facebook page to keep an eye out for further details. If you just can’t wait for more nights out that promote an anti-racist message, GU Extinction Rebellion is running a few events such as Love Music Hate Racism on 13 March at Drygate, with more events to be announced. Get down to have a good time and support a good cause.