The Grosvenor Cafe and The Gardener will keep their jobs

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

All hospitality staff employed by G1 Group businesses will keep their jobs after being let go by the company amid the coronavirus crisis.

Staff recently let go by The Grosvenor Cafe and The Gardener will now be able to keep their jobs.

G1 Group, the owner of the popular Ashton Lane venues, had previously informed their staff that they had been made redundant due to their closure amid the coronavirus crisis.

The staff were told that they would have to reapply for jobs at venues owned by G1 Group after the crisis ends rather than having their jobs protected for returning to work after lock down.

However, G1 Group has now guaranteed that all staff who were employed before the closure of their business will keep their jobs, including those who have been employed for less than two years and hourly paid staff, saving a total of 1500 jobs.

As part of the Staff Retention Scheme, G1 Group has said all staff will get 80% of their wage for at least the next three months.

In addition, the company has made arrangements with banking partners to help pay salaries for employees so no one is left behind while the scheme comes into effect.

G1 Group will also pay the remaining top-up costs for salaries above the monthly £2,500 threshold.

A spokesperson for G1 Group stated: “The safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers is our primary concern, and in line with government issued guidelines our entire estate has been closed down.

“The exception to this is our chain of One O One Convenience stores, which remain open in order to serve our communities in the weeks ahead.”

G1 Group are the owners of popular Ashton Lane pubs The Grosvenor Cafe and The Gardiner. They also own popular Glasgow venues the Polo Lounge, Delmonicas, The Bothy and The Corinthian Club.