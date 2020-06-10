Student societies promoting positive mental health during lockdown

Erin Steinmetz

Reporter

Clubs and societies are offering resources and services to students to help promote healthy lifestyles.

With limited socialization and contact with the outside world during the COVID-19 pandemic, student societies at the University of Glasgow are offering resources and services to help promote healthy lockdown lifestyles – here’s a roundup of just a few.

One such resource includes the “On Your Doorstep Campaign”. The Glasgow University Walking Society (GUWS) has partnered with over 26 university organizations to urge those who can go outside for a walk to do just that to maintain good mental health. They are also accepting pictures from the walks that will be posted on the society Instagram page. Students can also take part by using #GUWSonyourdoorstep on photos. To view or submit pictures, find them @GlasgowUniversityWalkingSociety on Facebook or @GUWalkingSociety on Instagram.

The Glasgow University Students’ Representative Council (GUSRC) is a partner of the GUWS in the “On Your Doorstep Campaign.” They also have videos offering mental health tips, guided meditation sessions, and fun activities to do during lockdown such as how to tie-dye at home! If a student feels their mental health has deteriorated during lockdown or they just need some support, the GUSRC also has mental health support resources for students on their Facebook: @glasgowuniversitysrc.

The University of Glasgow Bhakti Yoga Society has committed to live streaming motivational sessions and manta/meditation videos for releasing negative emotions and blockages. The group wants to focus on self-care and mental health, especially during this prolonged self-isolation. And for those struggling with relationships during lockdown, the club provides inspirational wisdom talks by motivational speakers like Martin Hausner and Michael Harrison. The club Facebook handle is @ugbysoc.

Glasgow University Cheer will be creating posts to spread positivity during lockdown. Made by welfare convenor Emily Wilson, these posts will include tips on keeping healthy and active during lockdown. The first is a daily mental health checklist that gives advice like stay hydrated, keep in touch with your community, and write a plan for the day ahead. To keep up with these posts, follow GUSACheer on Instagram.

Glasgow University Sports Association (GUSA) uploads workout routines with fitness instructors, promoting healthy bodies and minds. They are aiming to deliver the student experience during lockdown and remain committed to live streaming workouts for the University of Glasgow community all over the world. The club has also created a new fitness program, Desk to 3K, that offers a breakdown of how to move from minimal exercise to running a 3K in just eight weeks. The program features conditioning exercises for at home and cardio work for outdoors. To view these programs head to their Facebook page @UofGSport.

For more fitness options, Glasgow University Muay Thai is offering workouts and yoga sessions until 29 June. These sessions promote healthy activities during the lockdown and aim to combat isolation boredom. Students can attend these live sessions by visiting @GUMuayThai on Facebook.

Glasgow University Pole Dancing Club (GUPDC) welfare officer, Jasmin Barclay-Murray, offers advice on how to focus on self-care during quarantine. Her posts recommend activities for a healthy mind, body, and soul. Some tips include limiting news intake, sticking to a simple routine, and keeping in touch with friends and family through virtual chats and letters. To find more tips and tricks, visit the GUPDC Facebook: @gupdc.

The Glasgow University Positive Minds society is always there to lend an ear. Taking care of your mental health is very important, especially during the lockdown. If you are feeling alone or isolated, then sign up for peer support. The GU Positive Minds society is still offering online support, so please contact them via Facebook @gupositiveminds.

If you or someone you know is suffering from mental health issues, you can find help at www.NHS.uk or by calling the free 24HR Samaritans helpline at 116 123.