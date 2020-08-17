Hive transformed into university hub for university staff

Matilda Handley

Deputy News Editor

The Glasgow University Union’s (GUU) club space, Hive, will be used by the University as a hub for estates and building staff, to extend space beyond the Isabella Elder Building.

The temporary change to Hive is occurring to assist the University in ensuring that the campus is secure, and so University responses to Covid-19 can be helped.

As campus premises are limited, and Hive being an available space due to Covid-19 restrictions on club premises being forced shut, the GUU is working closely with the University to keep staff and students safe.

Nam Ranpuria, President of the GUU, told The Glasgow Guardian: “The University Estates and Buildings department are currently working incredibly hard to adapt campus to the new social distancing and hygiene measures necessary to reopen vital campus services to staff and students. The department has been struggling for space to allow them to carry out their vital work, and approached the GUU asking if we could temporarily lend them an area of our building to assist them.”

The agreement between the University and the Union will, however, allow the Hive space to be used again as a club as soon as restrictions are lifted.

Nam Ranpuria added: “The board did not make this decision lightly and we continue to closely monitor Government guidelines on the reopening of nightclubs and other hospitality spaces. We are working closely with Estates and Buildings to continuously review this arrangement and emphasise that it is temporary. The board wants nothing more than to reopen Hive to our members and Estates and Buildings want nothing more than to return all staff to their home at the Isabella Elder building. As soon as that is possible, it will happen.”

The GUU has also announced that on Saturday 22 August, they will reopen to students for the first time since March, running with bookings and table service. More information can be found on the GUU’s Facebook page.