New Head of College of Arts announced

Professor Jo Gill will take over the role from August 2022, leaving her current role at Exeter University.

The University of Glasgow has appointed Professor Jo Gill as new Vice-Principal and Head of the College of Arts. For the last seven years the position has been held by Professor Roibeard (Robby) Ó Maolalaigh, who will step down in July before Professor Gill starts her new role on 1 August. Professor Gill will leave her current role as Pro-Vice-Chancellor and Executive Dean of the College of Humanities at the University of Exeter.

Professor Gill is also a professor of 20th Century and American Literature in Exeter’s Department of English where she teaches and researches modern and contemporary English and American Literature. Her primary focus lies in poetry, life-writing and in the literature and culture surrounding cities and suburbs.

University Principal and Vice-Chancellor Anton Muscatelli, commented: “It’s with great pleasure that I welcome Professor Gill to Glasgow where I am certain she will bring strong leadership to the College of Arts. Professor Gill will bring her considerable expertise to this role as both a highly regarded academic and a leader.”

Professor Gill herself stated: “I am delighted to be joining the University and the College of Arts, which have a rich history, fantastic strengths across a wide range of subjects, and an enviable reputation for external engagement and creativity.”

Looking back on Professor Ó Maolalaigh's seven year tenure, Professor Muscatelli said: “Robby and his team have cemented the College’s global reputation and I am delighted he will continue to work at the University teaching Gaelic languages, linguistics and culture.”