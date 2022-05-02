IntoUniversity centre opens in Maryhill

The centre will help school pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds get into Higher Education.

The charity IntoUniversity has opened its third Scottish education centre in Maryhill.

The centre, opened on 29 March at Maryhill Community Hub, offers young people from more disadvantaged backgrounds the support necessary to get to higher education, working in collaboration with the University of Glasgow and University of Edinburgh.

Amongst the initiatives of the centre is a mentoring scheme between young people and UofG students, as well as school support classes, workshops and work experience opportunities.

Maryhill joins the existing Scottish IntoUniversity centres located in Govan, Glasgow and Craigmillar, Edinburgh.

IntoUniversity's main aim is to provide additional educational support and encouragement for young people to prepare them for a university career. 66% of school leavers who attended IntoUniversity centres in 2020 went on to university compared to only 26.6% of students from similar backgrounds.

Sir Anton Muscatelli, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Glasgow commented on the positive impact of the opening of the new centre: “the impact of the learning centre will create a wider benefit not only for the individuals, but also their families and communities, the universities and colleges they might attend and for society as a whole.”

Gerry Lyons of Glasgow City Council said: "“What a wonderful partnership and facility that will benefit Glasgow’s children and young people. Our schools strive to provide as many opportunities as possible to enhance the learning and teaching offered by our teachers and school staff and I am so excited to see how this centre and the work we will do in it resource increases our pupils’ outcomes and supports their future pathways into Higher Education.”