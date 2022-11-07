Unite and Unison accept landmark pay deal￼

Pay deal set to give lowest paid staff rises of up to £2000

Following a comprehensive ballot of its members the on-campus branch of Unite Union and Unison have accepted a pay deal that will see wage increases of between 6% and 12.9% as well as changes to the grading and progression structure. The pay increase will come into effect this academic year.

Unite Union represents the University's operational, administrative, researchers and technician staff. The branch at the University of Glasgow is the largest higher education branch the UK.

In a statement put out on Twitter, the Union said: "This follows a year of Unite's mandates for action, and mandates from sister unions. This deal puts over £2,300 into the pockets of our lowest-paid members and is a better offer than we are of aware of from any other Higher Education Institution. We remain in dispute over UCEA's offer - years of paltry pay offers will not be soon forgotten. If they have any sense they will lobby the government to return to central funding and end this neoliberal nonsense of forcing Universities to act as businesses rather than educators.