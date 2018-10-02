Former President of Ireland to join University of Glasgow

Kelton Holsen

Reporter

Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese is to join the University of Glasgow as a Professor of Children, Law, and Religion. McAleese will be serving in both the College of Arts and College of Social Sciences and will begin her term in the 2018/2019 academic year.

McAleese was President of Ireland for two terms between 1997 and 2011 and was the first President of Northern Irish descent. McAleese described the theme of her presidency as “building bridges”, and she was instrumental in the restoration of peace in Northern Ireland.

Prior to her presidency McAleese was involved in social justice campaigning such as co-founding the Belfast Women’s Aid and Campaign for Homosexual Law Reform and co-chairing the Working Party on Sectarianism. Since 2013, McAleese has moved into academia teaching courses on children rights, gender and LGBTQ+ rights in international law.

Regarding her appointment, Professor McAleese said: “Joining the University of Glasgow opens up exciting prospects for collaboration in teaching and research on the subjects of children, law and religion.

“The University has a culture of innovation and cross-disciplinary engagement which augurs well for fresh and fascinating scholarly initiatives in these fields. I am looking forward to being part of these developments.”

University Vice-Chancellor Sir Anton Muscatelli stated: “I am absolutely delighted that Professor Mary McAleese is joining the University of Glasgow. As well as being well known on the international stage, she is an accomplished academic with vast experience in her field. I have no doubt her insights and wisdom will be of great benefit to our students and staff.”