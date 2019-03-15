Preview: The Gin To My Tonic Show

Dylan Tuck

Culture Editor

There’s little more popular a tipple these days than gin. From stealing the limelight at many a food and drink convention, to dedicated gin bars popping up across the nation – almost every episode of Dragon’s Den has at least one pitch involving some delightful gin-filled concoction. There’s no two ways about it – gin is the drink on everyone’s lips of late.

With so much gin available nowadays, getting to try a plentiful variety of brands and styles can often prove to be both a tricky and costly process. So, to celebrate the thriving gin scene in Scotland and the United Kingdom, The Gin To My Tonic Show is coming to Glasgow this weekend to showcase the wonderful world of gin that’s available right on our city’s doorstep.

The show is organised by lifelong friends Emira Shepherd and Paul Hudson-Jones, who formed the event in 2017 after setting the new year’s resolution to start a journey in gin together. Two years down the line, and the pair now orchestrate one of the biggest gin events in the UK, and work with gin makers across the world. The pair describe the show as “the ultimate interactive gin experience – an exciting journey of gin discovery from start to finish. With something for gin lovers old and new this is a truly unique event not to be missed!”

The show is packed full of interactive events for gin lovers and newbies alike, from a variety of gins for unlimited tastings, a cocktail making workshops led by the Mixology Brothers, experimenting with tonics, fruit-flavoured gins, to presentations, live events, and the opportunity to meet some of the world’s leading gin distillers.

The show is set to take place from Friday 15–Sunday 17 March with sessions available as follows:

Friday 15 March 2019 6.30pm – 11.00pm

Saturday 16 March 12.00pm – 4.30pm

Saturday 16 March 6.30pm – 11.00pm

Sunday 17 March 12.00pm – 5.30pm

Tickets for the show are £20 for the Gin Enthusiasts Package, which includes a show guide, unlimited tastings, access to classes and workshops, shop and drop facility, and a complimentary tote bag. You can purchase tickets for the show here.

You can find more information about The Gin To My Tonic through their Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, or by visiting their website.