If you do one thing this month…

Looking for some super quick recommendations for what to do and see around Glasgow? Well, our Culture team have got you covered

Read: The Testaments by Margaret Atwood. This hotly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed The Handmaid’s Tale is released 10 September – get it directly from the publisher here. If that’s not enough, check out the Glasgow Film Theatre for a live screening of an interview with Atwood herself.

Discover new music at: Tenement Trail – Scotland’s biggest festival for music discovery. Taking place on 12 October at the Barrowlands, St Luke’s and other surrounding venues, the festival will feature over 60 acts across 12 hours for you to sink your teeth into. Take a look at the lineup here.

Eat at: Seb and Mili bakery in Finnieston. Within walking distance of uni, yet far enough away to escape from those all-encompassing academic pressures. They boast a wide collection of freshly baked goods every day of the week, with top quality coffee and a range of soups and sandwiches to warm you up going into the autumn months. Take a look at them here.

Watch: Fun and thought-provoking films on queer identity and culture at SQIFF – the Scottish Queer International Film Festival. With events ranging from their famous SQIFF shorts – short documentaries focused on the LGBTQ+ community and activism – to screenings of classic queer films, there’s plenty to pique your interest. Take a look at their events programme here.

Get involved with: STAG’s New Talent Nights – an ideal way to get stuck in with the society as a new member. Every year a team of directors each put their own unique spin on one show, with open auditions held for cast, crew and backstage team during Freshers’ Week. For more info take a look here.