£3m regeneration fund to revive town centres and historic landmarks

Credit: Creative Commons

Ollie Rudden

Deputy News Editor

Glasgow’s town centres and historic buildings have received significant investment to better serve their local communities.

Glasgow City Council have approved a £3m funding project that will involve the regeneration of the city’s town centres and other historic landmarks.

The Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund, worth £50m, was created to increase economic development across Scotland. Glasgow’s share of the money will be used for pantry projects, heritage buildings and small grant schemes.

As part of the regeneration, £710,000 will go to a pantry project which acts as an alternative to food banks in an effort to tackle food inequality. The goal is for low-income locals to have good quality and healthy food for £2.50 a week.

Tollcross Gardens will have a £1m investment for a link between its town centre, the new nursery, Tollcross Park and Tollcross Swimming Centre. Elderpark Library and Parkhead Library will also receive funds for renovation.

Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council and City Convener for Economic Inclusive Growth, said that these town centres are a key part of Glasgow’s social and economic life, and the funding will make a difference to communities and organisations.

“From tackling issues around food insecurity and health, to renewing local heritage and supporting local organisations in neighbourhoods facing the greatest challenges, we can look forward to these projects helping regenerate Glasgow’s town centres,” Aitken said.