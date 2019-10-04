Review: The Big Moon supporting Pixies @ O2 Academy

Credit: Steven Scouller Down The Front Media

Imogen Miller

Writer

All-female hot-shots, The Big Moon, win over a predominantly middle-aged demographic at this career-affirming show.

It’s a tough gig supporting a band as well renowned as Pixies, yet despite this, The Big Moon delivered a high octane set which seemed to win over much of the middle-aged demographic waiting patiently for the heavier headliners. With a new album on the horizon, The Big Moon showed Glasgow just a slither of what’s to come; their new songs demonstrating an eclectic mix of influences and proving that this is just the tip of the iceberg for them.

The set begins as the quartet walk on stage, effortlessly cool in a haze of violet lights and atmospheric synths. They begin with single Silent Movie Susie, a soft introduction into their sound; a dreamy hybrid of Britpop and grunge as front-woman, Juliette Jackson, demonstrates her sultry vocal chops over the band’s tight rhythms and swooning melodies.

The set picks up as they showcase a much darker sound with Sucker, which leads into the first of many new songs of the night. Don’t Think is reminiscent of the eighties, a stark contrast from their usual moody, nineties feel. Bassist, Celia Archer, leads the song with a sultry groove whilst the band stay true to their usual style with catchy hooks and husky vocals. ​

This seems to catch the interest of the crowd as a few howls and whoops are heard from the barrier, which places proud smirks on the musicians’ faces. Perhaps this is what gives Jackson the confidence to finally speak up, muttering a timid hello to the crowd while thanking them for coming down early. Although the interaction is awkward, it is warm – humble even. They clearly have chemistry and don’t seem to take themselves too seriously. The women truly seem to be having the time of their lives; it’s not everyday that you get to perform in front of a packed out theatre of 2,500 people, supporting one of the most successful bands in the world. You can see that they don’t take this for granted as you spot them grinning or using any opportunity to make eye contact, wanting to savour the spotlight together.

They continue to introduce their new songs with Easy Now; drummer, Fern Ford, further flexes the band’s musical abilities, whipping out a trumpet from behind her kit for a short interlude of brass, while a sensual bass line compliments equally seductive vocals for Bonfire, as Jackson crouches and sings at the lucky audience members who have bagged themselves a place at the barrier. A few whoops of recognition are heard from the crowd as they begin Cupid, perhaps their most iconic singalong. Archer takes on the role of thanking the audience before their last song, making a private joke which seems to get a few giggles out of the other band members. The quartet choose to end with their most recent single Your Light: a bittersweet head-bopper which leaves Jackson’s lyrical plea “didn’t wanna lose myself” stuck on a loop in my head even after the band has left the stage.

It’s not often you find a band who are better live than on record, but The Big Moon are definitely one of the few. A friend turns to me to say that they were one of the best support acts he’s seen – so much so that at the end of the night he pays a visit to their merch stand to buy a T-shirt.

With their new album set to be released next year, and a number of dates supporting Bombay Bicycle Club lined up, 2020 looks pretty promising for them. With the hopes of a headline tour coming our way, their gigs are only going to get better.

