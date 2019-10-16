Council announces repairs to historic buildings with input from Glasgow citizens

Credit: Creative Commons

Joanne Krus

Deputy News Editor

The council has announced that it will repair the two landmarks and let Glasgow’s citizens decide its fate.

Glasgow City Council said they will spend £75,000 to repair the historic People’s Palace and the Winter Gardens glasshouse.

Both were closed in late December last year due to concerns over its structural integrity.

An expression of interest will be submitted with the Heritage Lottery Fund later this month in for funding support beginning next year.

The council also plans to let Glasgow’s residents take part in shaping and co-designing the buildings.

Councillor David McDonald, Deputy Leader of Glasgow City Council and Chair of Glasgow Life said he hopes that this decision will show the council’s commitment to the People’s Palace.

“The People’s Palace is one of the city’s most cherished places. For over 120 years it has been a gathering place, entertaining and informing Glaswegians and visitors to the city,” McDonald said. “We want the building’s future to be rooted in its past heritage, remaining as a focal point for the neighbouring communities, while finding new and innovative ways to tell the city’s story.

McDonald also said the palace could help address a wide range of issues such as contributing to wellbeing and good health as well as promoting civic and democratic engagement.

The council still plans to give continued free access to the museum and public areas after the renovations.

