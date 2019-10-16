If you do one thing this month…

Credit: Innis and Gunn Ashton Lane

Looking for some super quick recommendations for what to do and see around Glasgow? Well, our Culture team have got you covered.

Get a fright at: Halloween Horror Nights Scare Cinema, which is back for its third year in the city’s Southside this month. Showcasing horror films across the 25 and 26 October, there’ll even be secret mazes and scare-actors to give you a real good scare during your movie viewing. Check out their website for more information on the film screenings and how to purchase tickets. (https://horrornights.co.uk/)

Immerse yourself in: A modern revamp of the 70s Black Power movement parties at Shakara: Time to Move at GoMA on 24 October. Art, music and spoken word will all be in abundance, so make sure you don’t miss out on this free event to witness some of the talented POC that Glasgow has to offer and hear their take on black / minority life in Scotland today. (https://www.glasgowlife.org.uk/event/1/shakara-time-to-move)

Eat at: Innis and Gunn Beer Kitchen on Ashton Lane, who are hosting a tequila vs tacos vs Mexican-inspired beers event on the 24 October. You can grab your tickets online for £25, which include four tequila cocktails, four tacos and four Mexican inspired beers – a sweet deal if you ask us. (https://www.innisandgunn.com/bars/glasgow/events2)

Dance the night away at: SWG3’s Rocky Horror Club Night on 25 October. Complete with themed cocktails, live entertainment and all the Rocky Horror sing-a-longs your heart could desire, you don’t want to miss this one. Dress-up is essential for entry, so start planning your Frank N. Furter costume now. (https://swg3.tv/events/2019/october/rocky-horror-halloween-show)

Watch: A Play, a Pie and a Pint at Òran Mór. Running every day of the month at 1pm, audience members are treated to – as the event’s title suggests – a play, a pie and a pint! Tickets start from as low as £15, mere pennies for all of the culture and tasty treats you’ll be in for. (https://oran-mor.co.uk/whats-on/theatre/)

Listen to: Some poetry and spoken word monologues at the Thick Skin Elastic Heart spoken word event at Platform Glasgow on 17 and 18 October at 7.15pm. If introspective, social-media infused commentary is up your alley, be sure not to miss this one. (https://www.platform-online.co.uk/whats-on/event/594)