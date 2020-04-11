QMU postpones their annual general meeting.

Jordan Hunter

Deputy News Editor

While the Union has confirmed they do not intend on hosting the AGM until the lockdown order is ceased, they have yet to set a predicted date for when it will occur.

Amidst the Covid-19 crisis, QMU has elected to postpone their annual general meeting.

QMU President Courtney Hughes said, ” [It] was not an easy decision to make, but after careful consideration it became clear it was the best option. We’re currently just trying our best to deal with the situation we’re in.”

The Union does plan on providing outgoing officer reports on their facebook and webpage next week, and convenors will assume office the following week. New executive will take over as planned in July. The president confirmed that the financial reports will be released in the next two weeks after their accountants finalise them.

While many campus organisations have gone online, the QMU board decided this was not the best option due to the complex nature of an AGM. Hughes said, “Our AGM includes a variety of different aspects, such as presenting reports (including our financial reports), voting on constitutional amendments, and having our honorary position elections. The Executive decided that we would be unable to effectively and adequately host all these aspects via an online AGM.”

However, the current board plans on running the agenda of the AGM, even after they leave. The lockdown is likely to push the AGM until after their term expires, and in that situation the current executive has said that they plan on running the AGM and that the new executive is aware of this. The current president confirmed she does plan on tabling the amendments that could not be passed in the extraordinary general meetings. These amendments include a new board structure, removing life members’ rights to vote, and removing the requirement of publishing Union finances to members.

Newly elected president, Ruaraidh Campbell, has voiced some opposition to the new amendments, particularly with regards to protecting life membership. He does want reform, but his manifesto and campaign seemed to support more expansive changes which could involve drafting a new constitution.

The amendments thus far have failed to pass. The first EGM resulted in life members showing up threatening to block the amendments and sue the Union, leading the board to push most of the issues to a second EGM. The second EGM was cancelled due to the lack of a quorum, as 40 members were required to attend, yet only 32 showed up. An AGM requires no quorum and votes from it are binding.

While the Union has confirmed they do not intend on hosting the AGM until the lockdown order is ceased, they have yet to set a predicted date for when it will occur.