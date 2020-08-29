Read six of the most critically acclaimed pieces staged at Oran Mor in one convenient book.

For years, Glasgow’s residents, especially those in the West End, have been entertained at Oran Mor’s award-winning theatre program – A Play, A Pie, and A Pint. Having produced over 500 plays in the past 15 years, this lunchtime phenomenon is a chance for writers - both established and new - to venture out, experiment, and be heard. Many plays that debuted here have since been performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, London, Paris, New York, and more. Six of their most acclaimed pieces are now featured in the first collection of plays from A Play, A Pie, and A Pint published by Salamander Street.

Including a heartfelt foreword from former Artistic Director Morag Fullarton, who along with his colleague April Chamberlain recently announced retirement, and a glowing introduction from theatre critic Joyce McMillan, A Play, A Pie, and A Pint: Volume One, has within its pages six masterpieces that graced the stages of Oran Mor - A Respectable Widow Take to Vulgarity by Douglas Maxwell (2013), Toy Plastic Chicken by Uma Nada-Raja (2019), Chic Murray: A Funny Place for A Widow by Stuart Hepburn (2018), Ida Tamson by Denise Mina (2006), Jocky Wilson Said by Jane Livingston and Jonathan Cairney (2007), and Do Not Press This Button by Alan Bisset (2019). The collection has a diverse array of plays with different themes; there is something for everyone to enjoy, ranging from plays dealing with pop-culture figures like Jocky Wilson Said to more political works like Toy Plastic Chicken. Each of these plays saw great success on stage, and after reading the book, it comes as no surprise that they did. From the power of language and the way one wields it, to asking bold questions about the complex societal issues that plague the world, this collection is not only a work of art but also an interrogation of values, beliefs, and morals.

At a time where we are desperately looking for an escape, the wondrous stories and witty writing of the plays in this collection are indeed a feast for the mind. Edited by Morgan Fullarton and April Chambers, this collection, seeing the hardships faced by the theatre industry, hopes to inspire new works and productions. So grab this book, a pie, and a pin.