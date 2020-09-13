If you do one thing this month…

Quickfire recommendations from our Culture Team.

Here are this month’s cultural recommendations to help you kick back after a long day of Zoom seminars and socially distanced lectures …

Read a book with:

The feminist book club, who focus on feminist authors and books. Previous reads include Beloved by Toni Morrison, Being Emily by Anne Donnovan, and Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. This month the chosen book is My Autobiography of Carson McCullers: A Memoir by Jenn Shapland, which will be discussed via Zoom (free as usual) on Thursday 24 September at 7.30pm. In-person meetings will resume soon if permitted. Check out further details here.

Visit House for an Art Lover:

Set within the magnificent grounds of Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park and inspired by the designs of Charles Rennie Mackintosh, House for an Art Lover is an incredible place to spend a day in Glasgow. From afternoon tea to art classes and beautiful gardens, there is something for everyone! As the venue opened over a month ago, if you are dining in, visiting the indoor space or taking a class, book a slot online to avoid disappointment. For more details have a look at the website.

Listen to music with:

Tim's Twitter Listening Party (hosted by @Tim_Burgess and co-hosted by the artists featured). Make listening to music yourself less lonely, as "listening parties" for albums (both classics and new releases) commence at the same time and you’re able to listen to a full album and tweet your live opinion with fellow listeners and hear the artists thoughts. On timstwitterlisteningparty.com you can even replay past listening sessions for your favourite artists. Upcoming albums include: Movement by New Order and Is This It by The Strokes.

Eat your fill at:

Women-led cafe Freddy and Hicks. Previously a burger truck, they have recently found a new home on Nithsdale road, joining the already buzzing food scene of the Southside. Open Wednesday to Saturday and offering home delivery, you don’t even need to cross the Clyde! Check them out on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/freddyandhicks/?hl=en

Enjoy the silver screen at:

The recently reopened Glasgow Film Theatre. Ticket prices will remain the same as before, although capacity has been reduced. Films that cannot be experienced the same way in the comfort of your living room have been prioritised, and wearing a mask is essential unless you are exempt. However, the good news is it can be removed for the sake of drinks and snacks if need be. Booking in advance is strongly advised. Visit the website for more information.

Support theatre from home by:

Streaming shows online. Available this month is Dante or Die’s User Not Found - a play discussing our relationship with technology, more relevant now than ever. Available on YouTube as well as The Guardian’s website from 10 September.