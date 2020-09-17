Six by Nico chef submits plans for a new restaurant at former Fopp store on Byres Road

Chef Nico Simeone, founder of the renowned "Nico" restaurants has put forward a proposal that includes a restaurant, bar, and roof-top dining area at 358-360 Byres Road.

Chef Nico Simeone, founder of the renowned "Nico" restaurants has put forward a proposal for a new restaurant on Byres Road, at the site of the former Fopp music store.

The application for 358-360 Byres Road plans to link the current Saint Lucia restaurant with the old Fopp building, presently leased to the Refuweegee charity.

Plans for a restaurant, bar, and roof-top dining area have been detailed in the application papers. This would make the new venue the second roof-top bar and dining area alongside the Ubiquitous Chip.

Set away from Byres Road and covered with a nature-dense roof of mini trees and plants to attract birds, insects and flowers, the new roof-top bar aims to be attractive for both customers as well as neighbouring flats and shops.

Using glass and aluminium to create sound barriers, noise pollution filtering to surrounding areas would be reduced. The roof-top garden would be prepared for use all year round, with sections remaining covered. Chef Nico’s plans also reference the potential for an on-street pavement seating area which would be manageable “without dramatically affecting the pedestrian users”.

Nico Simeone’s successful tasting restaurants started with 111 by Nico in Kelvinside, followed by Six by Nico which is currently based in Glasgow and Edinburgh and has more recently expanded to Belfast, Manchester, Liverpool, and London.