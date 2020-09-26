“Significant” support announced for students in halls of residence

The University has announced the measures it will be taking to provide students residing in halls with support, including one month’s rent rebate and £50 for supplies.

The University has announced “significant” extra support measures for students in halls of residence. The measures include a four-week rebate of rent for all students, £50 credited for supplies, and proactive drop-ins from support staff.

The announcement comes after 127 students tested positive in Murano and Cairncross student halls, with 600 self-isolating.

In response to the reports and testimony from students in national news outlets and The Glasgow Guardian that those self-isolating are not receiving the support they require, or were promised, the University has also announced that this weekend food parcels will be delivered along with clean bedding and washing supplies.

All students self-isolating will also receive a welfare support call to check on mental and physical wellbeing as well as whether they need additional medical or food supplies.

In the official press release, principal Sir Anton Muscatelli said: “I hear the concerns of our students in residences and I appreciate how difficult this situation is for them. From today we are rolling out significant extra support measures so they can more easily access food, health and wellbeing and other supplies.”

He goes on to stress that the response is for all students: “We are offering everyone in our residences, regardless of whether they are isolating or not, a one-month rent refund to compensate for the disruption they are facing, and any financial hardship they may have encountered. Our Living Support Team are also stepping up efforts to proactively contact students, check on their wellbeing and offer support. To make sure everyone has access to hot and fresh food, we will work with providers to install mobile catering units and give £50 to each student for food and supplies.”

The principal finished by saying: “This isn’t the start of academic life we would wish for anyone. To get on top of this outbreak we need to work together and support each other, I would like to offer my profound and sincere thanks to everyone who is isolating for playing their part.”