University of Glasgow nominated for University of the Year at the THE Awards 2020

Glasgow is also nominated for Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year.

The University of Glasgow has been nominated as University of the Year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards 2020.

The principal, Sir Anton Muscatelli, made the announcement on Twitter: "On behalf of everyone at the University of Glasgow I am delighted that we have been nominated for University of the Year in the THE Awards 2020. Thank you to everyone who has helped make this happen."

The University of Glasgow is up against five other UK universities: Edge Hill University, Keele University, The Open University, Staffordshire University, and the University of Worcester.

The THE Awards are self-described as the Oscars of higher education, with numerous awards up for grabs each year.

The criteria for University of the Year is awarded based on a higher education institution that has shown "exceptional performance" in the academic year and is open to all higher education institutions throughout the UK, with judges visiting shortlisted universities.

In addition, Glasgow has also been nominated in the category for Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year for its entry: "Three-dimensional molecular visualisation software for experiential learning through virtual reality". It allows undergraduate and postgraduate students to visualise and understand complex 3D molecular structures (even the Covid-19 spike protein), through VR and experiential learning.

The award is given to an institution for the ability to improve any function at a university using digital technology. Entries have to be focused on management, administration, teaching, research, leadership, or knowledge transfer. The award only accepts submissions based on technological breakthroughs that were conceived and developed at an institution.

The entrants were, jointly: Professor Edward Tobias (School of Medicine, Dentistry & Nursing); Adam Dundas (Forensic Histology); Dr Neil McDonnell (Philosophy, School of Humanities); and Professor Fiona Macpherson (Philosophy, School of Humanities).

The winners of the awards will be revealed in a virtual ceremony taking place on 26 November 2020.