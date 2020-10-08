School of Veterinary Medicine open new equine practice based at Garscube complex

The specialist horse-health surgery offers a vast range of support for the animals, including a mobile veterinary service.

A new equine practice is to be opened on the University of Glasgow’s Garscube campus. The brand-new, first-opinion practice is to be led by two horse specialists, vets James Risk and Nick Graham. The specialist "horse-health" surgery offers a vast range of support for the animals, including a mobile veterinary service, which covers areas of northern Glasgow: from Drymen to Cumbernauld to Port Talbot.

Both weekday and out-of-hours support will be accessible to horse owners in the northern part of the Greater Glasgow area. With the help of medical and veterinary experts, advanced health monitoring services, including MRI and bone-scanning, will be made available. Further services offered by the new equine practice include vaccinations, castrations, X-rays and ultrasounds - to name but a few.

The Glasgow Equine Practice also has a downloadable document on their website that outlines possible healthcare plans horse-owners can invest in, ensuring their animals receive routine healthcare checks for problems such as tapeworm and flu, and to administer vaccines, aiming to provide the best care for horses around Glasgow.

Telling the University news, Dr Nick Graham commented: “We are delighted to have branched out our services with the opening of this new ‘horse GP’ practice.” Before now, the University of Glasgow Weipers Centre has housed an equine hospital which treated horses on both an elective and emergency basis. The hospital is subdivided into specialities that include Internal Medicine, Surgery and Regenerative Therapies.

The centre is named after Sir William Lee Weipers, a University of Glasgow alumni who also happened to be Glasgow’s first Director of Veterinary Education, retaining this position for a remarkable period of 25 years. The “father of the modern University of Glasgow Veterinary School”, according to Glasgow’s Weipers Centre, was keen to both intertwine and bring clarity to the similarities that crossover between human and animal medicine.

The Weipers Centre has a vast number of funding contributors, including significant names in the equine world such as The Horse Trust, the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and the Donkey Sanctuary. The current “state-of-the-art” equine hospital has provided great medical benefit to a myriad of horses before, and with its new extension into a horse GP practice, top-quality preventative and therapeutic procedures will expand the availability of horse healthcare around Glasgow.