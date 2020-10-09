If you do one thing this month…

Quickfire recommendations from our Culture Team.

Twiddling your thumbs this month? Our once bustling student city has taken a bit of a hit the last few weeks. But fear not; we have recommendations for both at home and out and about to keep you occupied as autumn arrives.

Get creative by...

Making a mood board! The perfect addition to any university bedroom that takes up both time inside and space on bare walls. Collate your favourite photos, postcards, gig and exhibition tickets, magazine cut-outs, and newspaper clippings. Corkboards are cheap to buy online or in supermarkets.

Revisit the past with...

Super Mario Bros. Commemorating its 35th anniversary in the middle of last month, why not explore some of Nintendo's more "scary" titles for a Halloween-themed celebration? For example, Luigi's Mansion series, with its most recent instalment Luigi's Mansion 3 available on the Nintendo Switch. Befriend Japanese spirits from folklore in the cutesy Yokai Watch games on 3DS and Switch. And, whilst not strictly a Nintendo IP, Undertale now has its home on the Switch too, with its heart-wrenching story sure to both soothe and scare you this Halloween.

Listen to...

Bruce Springsteen’s upcoming 20th studio album Letter To You. Recorded over just five days in Springsteen's home studio accompanied by his longtime collaborators the E Street Band, The Boss returns with a mixture of new tracks and outtakes from albums in the 1970s, but if the explosive title track Letter To You and the emotional anthem Ghosts are anything to go by; it could just be the uplifting, rock and roll mix of nostalgia and optimism we needed in this pandemic and, indeed, one of The Boss' finest works.

Get theatrical with...

The Woman in Black. Experiencing theatre is achieved not just through watching a play. All you need is a good script and a vivid imagination. This spooky October, revisit one of the best horror-theatre plays ever written - The Woman in Black. Among the longest-running running plays in London’s West End, The Woman in Black comes second only to Agatha Christie’s Mousetrap. In the strangest Halloween of our time, get the household to dress up in the scariest costumes, sip on your bloody marys, and enjoy a dramatic reading of the best the horror-theatre world has to offer.

Eat and drink at...

The Glasgow Gin Festival 2020. Set to take place on 31 October at Trades Hall, gin enthusiasts can expect handcrafted gins, a prosecco bar, tapas and local, live musicians. The festival is taking place in two slots, which you can book online for the neat price of £15.

Watch...

World of film festival. The festival has gone virtual! Running from 8-11 October, WOFF’s main focus is to promote independent international cinema and new talent from Scotland, the UK and beyond. Check out the website to book into a virtual film event: https://woffglasgow.com/woff-2020/