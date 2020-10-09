University of Glasgow professor appointed to Commission on Future of Irish Media

The commission, established by the Department of the Taoiseach, will review and produce recommendations on the funding and the delivering of public service broadcasting for Ireland’s future.

Professor Gillian Doyle, Professor of Media Economics at the Centre of Cultural Policy Research (CCPR), of the University of Glasgow has been appointed to the Commission on the Future of Media in Ireland.

It is an eight-person Commission established by the Department of the Taoiseach. Its task will be to review and produce recommendations on the funding and the delivering of public service broadcasting for Ireland’s future. The Commission will be led by Brian MacCraith, president of Dublin City University.

Professor Doyle released a statement of her appointment: "As the ways that audiences are engaging with media are changing, the need for a vibrant and well-functioning system of public service provision has never been greater.

"I look forward to working with the Commission to review and shape the future role of PSM in delivering value to audiences, as citizens and consumers, and in supporting the wider creative economy."

Not only will the commission examine Irish public service broadcasters, but other broadcasters and online and print media from a local, regional, and national scale.

The commission will examine the challenges created by new platforms and the changing preferences of audiences for media and how this will evolve into the future. The report which will also contain their recommendations is expected to be published in the next nine months.

Professor Doyle’s previous credentials include former president of the Association for Cultural Economics International (ACEI), and is currently principal investigator (PI) of a major research project titled "Television Production in Transition: Independence, Scale and Sustainability".