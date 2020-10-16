QMU Autumn election results announced

Results were revealed this morning of Friday 16 October after voting was extended to 9am today over technical fault in the online voting system.

The QMU Autumn elections results of autumn 2020 are in.

The results were declared later than expected due to technical issues with the online voting process which led to voting extended to Friday 9am. We present the following successful candidates, voted in by a total of 103 student electors, 7 of whom were QMU life members.



The new representatives for the positions of first year current student representatives are as follows:



Maria Bahlio Martinez is deemed elected first year current student representative A with 52 votes, with Brid Erin Bean deemed elected first year current student representative B, with 57 votes. An A

representative will hold the position for 12 months whilst the B representative will hold their position for six.



The new representatives for position of current student representative A are as follows:



Jack Gibson is deemed elected current student representative A with 52 votes at the second round of voting.



Ross Johnstone is deemed elected current student representative A with 41 votes at the second round.

Sanskar Ranglani is deemed elected current student representative A with 45 votes by the first round.



The new representatives for position of current student representative B are detailed below:



Rebecca Friels is deemed elected current student representative B with 42 votes at the second round.



Christopher McNally is deemed elected current student representative B with 16 votes at the first round.



Iona Murfitt is deemed elected current student representative B with 66 votes at the third round.



Fatima Saeed is deemed elected current student representative B with 24 votes at the first round.