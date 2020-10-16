SRC’s 2020 autumn election results announced

The results were announced on a livestream hosted by the SRC's vice president student activities and the results returning officer.

The results of the SRC’s 2020 autumn elections have been announced.

Taking place on a livestream hosted by Amy MacKenzie Smith, SRC vice president student activities and the SRC's results returning officer named Drew, results were revealed for a number of vacant positions:

The results were originally due to be announced on Thursday 15 October 6.30pm but were delayed until the next morning due to requiring extending voting time as the online voting system suffered technical difficulties during the day.

Voting was conducted electronically using ranked choice voting. The results were the following:

General Representatives (four positions):

Elected to the positions were Bailey Camack, Mia Clarke, Jamie McKay, and Eva Simmons. Bailey Camack was elected on step 14 with 154 votes. Mia Clarke and Jamie McKay on step 13 with 128 and 124 votes respectively. Eva Simmons was also elected on 212 votes on step 2. A total of 883 votes were cast for this election.

First Year Representatives (two positions):

Zainab Alshaber and Kirsty Craig were elected to the positions. Zainab and Kirsty were both elected on step 10 with 86 votes and 79 votes respectively. A total of 423 votes were cast for this election.

School of Education Representative:

Jon Hosie ran uncontested and was elected on step two with 31 votes with votes for reopening nominations and spoilt votes getting 3 and 1 votes respectively.

School of Medicine, Dentistry and Nursing Representative:

Deemah Al-Obaidly was elected on step 2 with 188 votes with a total of 234 votes cast for the election.

School of Life Sciences Representative: Smilla Huzell was elected on step 2 with 46 votes and a total of 83 votes were cast for the election.

School of Modern Languages and Culture Representative:

Helen Manson was elected on step 2 with 27 votes. A total of 48 votes were cast.

Postgraduate Arts Convenor:

Kevin Leomo ran uncontested and received all 8 votes for this election with no votes spoilt or wishing to reopen nominations.

Postgraduate Research Convenor:

Catherine Reid was elected on step 3 and received 24 votes with a total of 47 votes casted for the election.

Charities, Clubs and Societies Officer:

Becky Laird ran for the position and received 311 votes, with 42 votes wishing to reopen nominations and 31 spoilt. A total of 384 votes were cast for this election.

International Students Officer:

Patrick Aasen was elected on step 8 with 178 votes. A total 519 votes were cast for this election.

You can find a full breakdown of the results on the link below:

https://www.glasgowstudent.net/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/Autumn-Elections-Breakdown-2020-Jamie-EDIT-2.pdf