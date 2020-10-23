Glasgow: the vegan capital of the UK?

Check out some of Glasgow’s best vegan hot spots.

There are many misconceptions surrounding the “Scottish diet”, with deep-fried and beige foods often the first to spring to mind. However, in actuality, the landscape for healthy and delicious vegetarian and vegan food options in Glasgow is vast. Back in 2013, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals UK (PETA) crowned Glasgow the most vegan-friendly city in the UK. Since then, Scotland’s largest city has lived up to its title, with an ever-growing array of vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurants and cafes dotted around town. Whether you’re in the mood for a juicy plant-burger or a freshly baked vegan-cheese pizza, Glasgow is sure to have the perfect veggie/vegan eatery for you.

The Glasvegan (City Centre)

Located in the heart of the city, the Glasvegan is home to the tastiest comfort food. Establishing itself as a healthy junk food cafe open all day, it’s the perfect place to pop into if you’re looking to get your vegan fix on the go. From full vegan breakfasts to “not-dogs” loaded with seriously tasty toppings, the hugely varied menu guarantees that you will leave feeling totally satisfied. They also offer vegan milkshakes topped with vegan whipped cream – the first I have come across in Glasgow!

Try this: The mexi “not-dog” is incredible, loaded with guacamole, salsa, jalapenos, and vegan cheese.

Mayze (Finnieston)

Calling all brunch lovers! If you’re looking for a Sunday morning coffee spot in Finnieston, this Instagrammable hanging-plant haven is for you. Mayze has a fully vegetarian brunch menu, and their bakery has a multitude of vegan gems. The cafe also has an array of plant-milks for your coffee to go with your baked treats. The menu has something for everyone, from vegetarian breakfast rolls to their new vegan hoisin “dook” wraps. You can keep up-to-date with their ever-changing menu, as the cafe posts daily Instagram stories of their fresh bakes and any new vegan/veggie creations on their menu.

Try this: Their vegan Biscoff doughnuts and haggis sosig rolls are the standouts of their menu.

Credit: Mayze via Facebook

Suissi Vegan Kitchen (Partick)

Located in the centre of Partick, this family-run Asian restaurant opened in the spring of 2019 when Mama Lim and her family set out to create the freshest plant-based Asian dishes. Best of all, the dishes are totally free of artificial enhancers. The menu is all-vegan with interesting plant-based twists on dishes from tempeh bao buns to salt and chilli tofu, the curry laksa a fan favourite. Aside from the mouth-watering food on offer at a very reasonable price, the friendly atmosphere and lovely staff make this vegan restaurant a delight to visit.

Try this: The satay tofu skewers and vegetable wontons are so tasty and full of flavour.

Tuk Tuk Indian Street Food (City Centre)

If you’re on the hunt for a fast and fresh Indian bite to eat, Tuk Tuk is for you. The authentic Indian street style restaurant opened its Glasgow site in 2017 after huge success in its Edinburgh flagship restaurant. Its homage to roadside Indian street food vendors allows for a very relaxed dining experience, with food being served as soon as it's ready. The menu has a useful allergen and dietary requirement key so is sure to cater to all your vegetarian/vegan needs. The small plate dish style menu allows you to try a selection of authentic Indian curries, naans and sides at a very reasonable price. The restaurant also offers a BYOB policy, if you fancy bringing a Kingfisher beer along with you. To top off your dining experience, you can donate 50p of your meal to Tuk Tuk’s chosen charity, Scottish Love in Action, who support grassroots Indian organisations to care for and educate vulnerable Indian children. The restaurant also delivers so, there’s really no excuse to not try this street food favourite.

Try this: The tarka dhal is so heavenly creamy and the okra fries with the sesame dip are a top choice.

Credit: Worleygig

Durty Vegan Burger Club (Finnieston)

Open from Thursday to Sunday, now with permanent residency in The Cran, the Durty Vegan offers some of the best meat-free burgers in Glasgow that even carnivores are sure to drool over. Served on a vegan Bavarian brioche bun, these plant-based patties come with all sorts of toppings - from kimchee to vegan cheese - packed full of flavour, and are wonderfully messy. Their menu doesn’t stop there, with a selection of vegan grilled sandwiches, such as the “Melt Gibson”, and huge portions of loaded fries to tuck into. Although the seating in the burger spot is limited, the atmosphere is far from lacking, with music on full blast giving you that Friday night feeling. This no-nonsense burger joint needs to be tried by all.

Try this: Their kimchi burger is one of the best burgers I’ve ever tried – I couldn’t stop thinking about their mac burger sauce for weeks!

Pizza Punks (City Centre)

Finally, if you are looking to satisfy your carb cravings, Pizza Punks is great for vegetarian/vegan options. With its fun neon lights, open kitchen, and cool interior, it’s the ideal spot for a freshly baked sourdough pizza, a few cocktails and a fun evening with friends. The menu is designed for crafting your own pizza, with your own choice of sauce, cheese and unlimited toppings for a sweet deal of £11. Plant-based toppings include vegan haggis and vegan chorizo, so meat-free diners don’t miss out. Wash the doughy goodness down with a funky cocktail or a craft beer.

Try this: Their staff favourite Extraveganza pizza with delicious vegan mozzarella.