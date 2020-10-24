Tracking venues: The Citizens Theatre

Theatre columnist Anton Ferrie, in the first edition of the series, shares the future plans of the Citizens Theatre.

With the future for re-opening theatres seeming murkier than ever, Glasgow’s resilient theatrical landscape continues to find creative ways to make it work. In the first installment of the series, we explore how the Citizens Theatre is moving forward during the pandemic.

What’s on

While the artistic programme is limited, and will remain so due to new restrictions, an inspiring programme of community engagement projects continues. They are not currently open for booking, but are making a huge difference for targeted groups, including vulnerable women and adults with additional support needs. If you know anyone who may benefit from future incarnations of these projects, the Citizens' website has a host of further information and direct contacts.

Off the page

23 September 2020 - 11 November 2020

Sociable and accessible online play-reading sessions for older adults

Saturday Citizens: Autumn 2020

5 September 2020 - 21 November 2020

Only open to current participants, the regular drama classes for young adults with a learning disability move to Zoom. Whilst fully subscribed, if you know someone who may enjoy this programme in the future, direct them to reach out to Louise Brown, the creative learning officer, by emailing [email protected]

Drama teacher CLPD workshops

16 September 2020 - 20 October 2020

This pilot project seeks to support drama teachers in secondary schools across Glasgow during the pandemic and beyond. Led by artistic director Dominic Hill and Citizens Theatre staff, participants gain insight into directing and stage management for theatre across five workshops.

Off the page and in the Gorbals

29 September 2020 - 24 November 2020

An online play-reading group targeted for Gorbals residents. Taster sessions are available for sign up.

Through my window

March 2020 - Ongoing

Interacting with women across the city, including socially distanced visits and deliveries, this project has been instrumental in reaching those too often excluded, and for whom Covid-19 had become a stark inhibitor of their coping mechanisms. This project encourages participants to engage creatively by sharing their experiences of the pandemic through art. Though far from the eclectic and robust programme the Citz is famed for, it is heartening to know in these times that our most prestigious theatre continues to make an impact in our communities. For more information on these or any other projects, visit citz.co.uk.