CAMRA warns continued pub closers are concerning

Restrictions "could be the end of Scotland's pubs as we know them", and threaten part-time jobs for students.

As the closure of pubs in the central belt was extended for at least a week after the original end date of October 25th, CAMRA, a lobbying group for the pub sector, is concerned about the future of pub trading in Scotland.

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has said that the extension of the closure and expected future restrictions have meant that the pub sector is really struggling, and they have called for a long term support package, deeming it crucial to allow pubs and the people they employ afloat.

Industry figures have warned that Scottish pubs and bars could face closure and job losses, deeply affecting students with part-time jobs in the pub trade. The Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) said two-thirds of hospitality firms could be mothballed or shut in the coming months.

Joe Crawford, CAMRA’s Director for Scotland, stated: “These businesses feel like they are being offered up as a sacrificial lamb without sufficient evidence that pubs - who have done everything they have been asked to in making their venues Covid-secure - are responsible for transmission of the virus […] The Scottish Government must urgently review and improve their support package to make sure all our pubs and breweries get the financial compensation and support they need to get through this extended closure period – and, crucially, also during the tiered restrictions that will follow […] In addition, ministers need to give breweries and pubs enough notice about their plans so people can plan and re-stock for opening their doors again.”

Paul Waterson, the spokesman for the SLTA, said: "Yet again, there has been no consultation with the industry and as we said earlier this month, we believe these measures to be cataclysmic for hospitality operators."

Restrictions to pubs have applied to the Greater Glasgow area and Clyde, Lanarkshire, Forth Valley, Lothian and Ayrshire and Arran. Only cafes have been allowed to open between 6am and 6pm.