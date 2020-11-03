UofG academic nominated for IET award

The winner will be announced on Tuesday 4 March next year.

A University of Glasgow academic has been shortlisted for the Institution of Engineering and Technology’s (IET) Young Woman Engineer of the Year Awards 2020. Dr Melanie Jimenez, a Biomedical Engineering Research Fellow at Glasgow's James Watt School of Engineering, is one of six academics nominated for the award.

Dr Jimenez, who has been with the University at a professional capacity for the past few years, currently leads a research group focusing on ways of improving environmental and medical diagnostics. On her website, Jimenez said she was “incredibly honoured” to be one of the six nominees for the award.

The Young Woman Engineer (YWE) award is awarded to, as stated on the IET website: “A dynamic young achiever who represents the very best of our profession. She’s a high achiever, a problem solver and a team player.” The criteria for the award includes experience in a team setting, both as a leader and cooperative team player, and a show of commitment to a project or position. The award has been running since 1978, and is one of four available awards/prizes on offer by the IET.

The IET is holding a virtual event on Thursday 3 December at 1pm for people to meet the six nominees and hear more about their work. Anyone interested in attending can sign up on the institute’s website. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Tuesday 4 March 2021.