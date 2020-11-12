Teesside University becomes first Adobe creative campus in Europe

The programme hopes to provide all Teesside students with digital literacy skills required by employers.

Teesside University has become the first university to become an Adobe Creative Campus, following its commitment to promote digital literacy across all areas in the institution in order to provide their students with the skill sets required by employers.

More than 16,000 students and staff will have access to Adobe Create Cloud, with faculty also benefitting from a close relationship with Adobe’s pedagogical experts to successfully integrate the Creative Cloud into the curriculum. The aim of this integration is to develop communication, creativity, and digital literacy skills to set students up for success in the workplace and society.

Teesside University will not only have access to Adobe’s creative and design tools, but it will also benefit from activities that will help their staff develop their own curricula and create assessment experiences which are built on top of Adobe’s industry-leading platforms. Students will have access to all creative cloud apps and services from their devices, meaning that they can produce, collaborate and share their work anywhere, anytime.

A recent Adobe study analysed more than 50,000 EMEA job postings across 18 career fields and found the most sought-after skills to be communication, creativity, and collaboration. This same study also analysed over 50,000 CVs and found these skills were in short supply among the current workforce, with communication only listed among 12% of CVs, creativity in 13%, and collaboration among only six percent. As a result, there does appear to be a need for higher education institutions to do more in order for their students to be equipped with the skills that employers are searching for.

Professor Mark Simpson, Teesside University pro vice-chancellor (Learning and Teaching), stated: “Adobe is rightly recognised as an industry leader and its software is used worldwide across multiple industries. By giving all of our students access to its suite of apps, as well as providing them with support and training, we are ensuring that Teesside graduates are fully equipped to make a real difference in the 21st-century workplace.”

Mark Andrews, pedagogical evangelist at Adobe EMEA added: “Teesside University’s Future Facing Learning programme demonstrates its longstanding commitment to thoughtfully integrating technology into their curriculum so students gain the vital digital literacy and creative skills they need to succeed in the future.”

Teesside University will be joining a global network of over 40 higher education institutions, including universities in Boston, Arizona, Utah, Miami, and Swinburne. This gives an opportunity for the University to collaborate and share the best practice to advance their teaching of digital literacy.

A spokesperson for the University of Glasgow told The Glasgow Guardian that there are no plans as of now to become an Adobe Creative Campus.