UCAS acquires start-up app to support international postgraduate students

MO University Assistant will help support international postgraduates with a variety of support in 15 different languages.

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) has acquired the multi-language student support app MO University Assistant.

The acquisition of the multi-language mobile app MO University Assistant will support international postgraduate students, agents, and advertisers applying for UK courses.

The addition of MO University Assistant app to UCAS will also support up to 150,000 students who start postgraduate courses in the UK each year.

MO began life as a scholarship research platform and evolved to offer personalised student support: matching students with postgraduate courses and facilitating multiple direct applications, offering a complete profile of UK universities and colleges, along with providing accommodation and employment tools, and tailored support in 15 languages.

Mark Felix, UCAS board member and commercial director of MoneySupermarket Group, will chair the new MO Board. He told Global Education Times: “The UK is home to the world’s very best research, technical and teaching universities, and international students bring not only £12 billion into our economy, but also provide immense social and cultural benefits.

“International student recruitment is highly competitive and competitor countries have long been snapping at our heels to attract international students. If we are to deliver on the UK’s international education strategy to increase international students from around 450,000 to more than 600,000, business as usual is not going to cut it.

“MO will see UCAS play a new and much greater role in attracting and supporting postgraduate students from around the world, by creating a single, easy to use and welcoming front door to UK higher education.”

Myles Jardine, founder of MO, expressed her support of the acquisition in a statement to Global Education Times: “The UCAS brand is trusted by students, advisers, and agents across the world. With their expertise and connections across higher education, we believe MO can quickly establish itself as the one-stop, end-to-end, marketing, recruitment, and application platform that will fully support students in their journey to UK higher education, and better help UK universities attract and enrol more and more students from across the world.

“Everything we’ve done at MO has been about enhancing the support students have when making that life-changing decision to go to higher education in the UK. That’s why we are so excited by this acquisition by UCAS, as it is an organisation that has the same focus and passion for students that we have.”

You can download the app on Apple Store and Google Play. You can find out more about MO University Assistant here.