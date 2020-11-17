Glasgow Marrow unveil new student cookbook

The cookbook will have over 50 recipes from different GU clubs and societies' submissions.

Glasgow Marrow has unveiled a new student cookbook, set to release for Christmas.

Glasgow Marrow's Student Cook Book is a collaboration from clubs and societies across the University of Glasgow, producing a book of "amazing student recipes" for "an amazing cause".

The book will contain over 50 recipes "from student essentials to tasty treats all over the world" and all proceeds from the book will be donated to Anthony Nolan, the UK's leading blood cancer charity.

Amie Hutty, vice president for fundraising at Glasgow Marrow told The Glasgow Guardian:

"Since Covid-19 has put a stop to all of our usual, in-person, fundraising events, we have had to think outside the box this year to raise money, and decided to put together a UofG Student Cook Book - combining delicious student-friendly recipes with that Glasgow Uni spirit we are all missing right now! We reached out particularly to societies surrounding students’ identities, cultures, and passions, to create a physical piece of work that encompasses everything UofG students stand for, identify with, and represent.

"The book contains over 50 recipes, from student essentials to tasty treats from across the world! Recipes include submissions from many GU clubs & societies, including: North American Society, Baking Society, Bulgarian Society, Food and Body Positivity Society, Chinese Students and Scholars Association, Scottish Country Dance Club, Give Blood, Indian Society, Japanese Society, LGBTQ+ Association, Lithuanian Society, Malaysian Society, Mary’s Meals, Nordic Society, Vegan Society, Wine Society, RAISE Glasgow, and plenty of members from the SRC; as well as recipes from Glasgow Marrow committee members, volunteers, friends, and family!

"We are so, so proud of the book, and have been blown away by the collaborative effort from everyone across the UofG student body, to help us raise money for such an important cause!"

The Glasgow Marrow Student Cook Book costs only £10 including UK postage, £13 for postage to Europe and £15 for the rest of the world. Additional copies will also only cost £7.

Books will be posted from early December and are encouraged to preorder early to ensure they arrive in time for Christmas.

To preorder a copy of the cookbook, click here.

Glasgow Marrow is the student branch of Anthony Nolan at the University of Glasgow. They volunteer across Glasgow to recruit potential donors on to the UK stem cell register, in the hopes that they will then go on to give somebody with blood cancer a lifesaving stem cell transplant. It costs £40 for Anthony Nolan to sign a new person onto the register. For more information on how to donate you can click here.