University of Glasgow student to cut dreadlocks for charity

Glasgow student to raise money for Childline cash in time for Christmas break.

University of Glasgow student Emma Robinson will be cutting her seven-year-old dreadlocks for the NSPCC.

Robinson decided to cut her hair for the charity after learning of the impact of the pandemic on the mental health of children, which has especially affected children who suffer in abusive households.

Robinson has said: “I’m doing it knowing that every pound raised could help save a child from an abusive household and set them up for a fulfilled future.

“With suicide rates in young people rapidly rising, it is essential we help out these children in any way we can and sometimes a call to a helpline such as Childline can be all it takes to save a young life.”

Between January and April this year, Childline dealt with almost 7,000 counselling sessions with children and young people around the impacts that Covid-19 had on them. The charity has said that for children who had already been facing difficult circumstances including abuse, domestic violence and difficult family relationships, these issues have been exacerbated during lockdown leaving them feeling alone and trapped. Many of the concerns that children have been talking about are the same as before lockdown.

Jen Lindsay, the community fundraising manager for the charity said: “The money raised for our charity helps fund NSPCC helplines and frontline services, which we are continuing to adapt to support children and their families in Scotland through our direct services and free ‘Speak Out. Stay Safe’ assemblies.”

So far Robinson has raised over £650 of her £1,000 target. To donate visit her JustGiving page.

For more information, you can visit the NSPCC and Childline websites.