SRC to launch ‘De-Stress at a Distance’ for exams

All events are expected to be virtual in line with government regulations for Covid-19.

The SRC have recently announced they will launch the "De-stress at a Distance" campaign alongside other UofG student groups this winter. The campaign is hoped to relieve feelings of stress and anxiety that are common during the exam period, and are likely to be exacerbated this year as Glasgow City will remain in Level 4 for a majority of the exam season.

This news was announced by SRC President Liam Brady in a recent update regarding the city’s move into Level 4. Unlike past exam de-stress campaigns coordinated by the SRC, due to current restrictions on meeting indoors, all events are likely to be online.

The SRC recently held a similar campaign for the August exam period this year, which included yoga workout sessions, a virtual tour of the National History Museum in London, and sharing baking recipes. In previous years, in-person events included dance classes, tea and coffee services, and sessions where students could interact with dogs as "therapets".

More information is expected to be released in the run-up to the exam period.