University of Glasgow researcher wins early career researcher award

University of Glasgow researcher Dr Lewis Steell has been awarded the UK Early Career Researcher Award for medicine by Elsevier and the US-UK Fulbright Commission.

Dr Steell's research has focused on physical activity, cardiovascular risk, and risk factors for obesity and type 2 diabetes.

On 16 November, Elsevier and the US-UK Fulbright Commission announced seven winners of the UK Early Career Researcher Awards 2020 with each recipient receiving a grant of £1,500.

The awards recognised early career researchers across six research disciplines including medicine, social sciences and environmental sciences. Winners are chosen by an expert panel of judges based on their profiles in Scopus (Elsevier's curated abstract and citation database).

The theme of this year's award ceremony was international collaboration, which was discussed by an expert panel who then chose the recipients of the awards which were given out during a virtual awards ceremony. The group of experts highlighted the importance of sharing expertise and enabling collaboration across borders, despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic.

Commenting on the award, Dr Lewis Steell, said: “As the UK faces an obesity crisis and continues to battle the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s an honour to have my research into physical activity and fitness and their associations with prospective disease outcomes acknowledged by Elsevier and the US-UK Fulbright Commission. Their investment will significantly enhance my research so it can be used to influence the lives of people around the world. It will further afford me greater opportunities to publish my work.”