Work underway to end HIV stigma in Glasgow by 2030

A team of experts and local representatives have met for the first time since the pandemic began to discuss ending the stigma of HIV and blood-borne diseases by 2030. The Fast Track Cities Initiative Leadership Group (FTCI-LG) met as part of their pledge to eliminate the virus and tackle stigma and discrimination surrounding HIV.

The FTCI-LG hopes to bring together local businesses, schools, and health and social care organisations to take on the challenges of educating people about the illness and end all negative associations surrounding the virus. The group also aims to end all deaths due to HIV-related causes as well as improving the health and quality of life of those living with HIV across the city.

Glasgow became the first city in Scotland to be named a HIV Fast Track City in November 2018, meaning Glasgow will strive to deliver the UN’s 90:90:90 HIV targets. These targets involve ensuring 90% of people living with HIV know their status, 90% of people with HIV on treatment and to have 90% of people on treatment with suppressed viral loads.

The group has access to global resources in order to implement their plan to fill any city-wide gaps in Glasgow’s education on blood-borne diseases, as well as treating HIV within the city.

Mhairi Hunter, the city’s convenor for health and social care, chaired the meeting. She told the Glasgow Times, the initiative “allows us to pull together all relevant partner organisations, and work to co-ordinate existing strategies and policies to make a real difference to the lives of those affected by HIV in Glasgow.” Mhairi stated these are the methods which would allow the city to reach its goal.

Nathan Sparling, head of HIV Scotland, added: “Everyone in Glasgow can play their part by learning about the realities of HIV and help us stamp out stigma and prejudice."