Glasgow Film Festival goes nationwide for 2021

The opening and closing films have also been announced.

Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) will host screenings in cinemas across the UK, it was announced today. The 22 independent cinemas partnered with the festival will show a selection of cinema-only screenings for the programme, as well as the festival’s opening and closing films. These films will also be available to watch on Glasgow Film At Home, the festival's new online platform.

This mirrors the model used by the BFI London Film Festival in October, as well as by other festivals around the world. At GFF this year, over 40,000 people attended screenings; the festival provides an undeniable boost to Glasgow in normal times, but travel restrictions and public safety mean that traditional festival setups are untenable for the moment.

The festival will open on 24 February with Lee Isaac Chung's Minari, a semi-autobiographical film about a Korean-American family chasing the American dream in rural Arkansas, hailed by many critics as the best film of the year. It will close on 7 March with Suzanne Lindon's Spring Blossom, a romantic coming of age story set in the beautiful Montmartre district of Paris.

Allison Gardner, Glasgow Film CEO and Co-Director of Glasgow Film Festival, said: “Working in partnership with cinemas all around the UK means we can bring fantastic films and premieres to audiences across the four nations and still give that big screen experience that makes cinema so exciting. We are delighted to be opening the 17th Glasgow film Festival with Minari, a heart-warming, affecting portrait of a family set against the beautiful Arkansas countryside. Steven Yeun gives a powerful portrayal in Lee Isaac Chung’s autobiographical drama, with scene-stealing performances from Yuh-Jung Youn and Alan Kim as a grandmother and grandson at cultural odds.”

The full programme will be announced on 14 January.

The following cinemas are partnering with GFF:

Belmont Filmhouse, Aberdeen

Queen’s Film Theatre, Belfast

The Hippodrome, Bo’Ness

Watershed, Bristol

Chapter Arts Centre, Cardiff

Dundee Contemporary Arts, Dundee

Filmhouse, Edinburgh

Keswick Film Festival, Keswick

Eden Court, Inverness

Ipswich Film Theatre, Ipswich

Phoenix, Leicester

BFI Southbank, London

Barbican, London

Curzon Soho, London

Home, Manchester

Broadway, Nottingham

Northampton Filmhouse, Northampton

Forum Cinema Hexham, Northumberland

Curzon, Oxford

Showroom Workstation, Sheffield

MacRobert Arts Centre, Stirling

An Lanntair, Stornoway