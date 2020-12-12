Tracking venues: Christmas edition

The GG have your Christmas fix sorted, as we share the upcoming (virtual) theatre schedules of The Citizens Theatre and National Theatre Scotland for this festive season.

As a vaccine-coloured light appears at the end of a long, dark tunnel, Glasgow theatre continues to diversify.

Though occupying theatres en masse still seems a while away, audiences can get a fix of performance from two weegie powerhouses.

The Citizens Theatre has confirmed that a filmed version of Fibres, which received rave reviews when mounted at the end of last year, will be available online from Wednesday 25 November 2020 at 7pm. Tickets are free, and the film will be available for one month, making this the perfect festive night in.

National Theatre of Scotland has gone above and beyond, with a slate of digital offerings that run the gamut of genre, and brim with homegrown talent, including Johnny McKnight, Jackie Kay, and Janey Godley.

It seems appropriate that artistic director Jackie Wylie, who cut her teeth leading The Arches, is steering the ship in these unprecedented times; her experimental chops come to the fore as she serves audiences nothing less than an online festival of theatre over the holiday season, spreading joy from 13 December right through to New Year’s Day. Rapunzel: a Christmas show for online and cinema audiences from Scottish panto legend Johnny McKnight, filmed at Stirling Castle, in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland.

Selected cinemas, 22 December 2020. Available online 23 December 2020.

Makar to Cracker: the return of Jackie Kay’s soulful poetry and music offering for the festive season.

17 December 2020 and 28 January 2021.

Alone III and IV: two brand new festive episodes of Alone, Janey Godley’s online viral drama about Betty and Bobo.

Part III 26 December 2020, Part VI 31 December 2020.

A Queen’s Speech: a very special alternative online message on Christmas Day from Dame of the Realm, Paige Ootabook, aka Johnny McKnight.

25 December 2020, 3pm.

A chance to win your own fairy tale experience whilst helping to raise money for the National Theatre of Scotland’s Future Fund.

In conjunction with the launch of Rapunzel, NTS are also offering audiences the chance to win your own fairytale experience - inviting donations of £10 to be entered into a prize draw. All proceeds will go to NTS Future Fund, set up in the wake of Covid-19 to combat the devastation felt by the arts sector, and invest in new work and projects on the Scottish theatrical landscape.

Support the arts by having a very merry, jolly, and theatrical Christmas!