Christmas dinner: delivered

These restaurants ship Christmas right to your door.

The coronavirus pandemic has turned the country upside down, and has forced us to find new ways to celebrate the big occasions. This Christmas, many people will be spending the festive season alone or in smaller groups, and questioning whether the hassle of preparing and cooking a full Christmas feast for one or two is worth it. Lots of Scottish businesses are offering a delivery service for everyone’s favourite meal of the year to help support those in isolation, and ensure that all people across the country can enjoy the festivities. There’s something for everyone, no matter the scale of the merriment.

Home-X by Nico is one of the companies jumping on the bandwagon - or Santa’s sleigh, if you will - to deliver Christmas dinner to the masses. Restaurant chain Six by Nico’s chef, Nico Simeone, and their marketing expert, Michael Sim, launched Home-X in October. Its aim was bringing top-quality restaurant food and drink to people across the country during the lockdown. This platform provides the opportunity to order a restaurant experience from the comfort of your own home. Anyone interested can now register online for an experience that can include a regular or veggie Christmas meal, as well as red or white wine, for as many people as required. The Home-X team said: “Whether you’re planning the at-home office party, festivities with friends or looking for the perfect Christmas Gift for your team – this is what you’ve been waiting for. Perfectly portioned for one person, it’s your Christmas Party all wrapped up.”

Anchor Line is the second Glasgow restaurant offering their version of a Christmas dinner delivery service. Firstly, the Christmas Night Out/In: a three course Christmas night in for two people, chilled, boxed and with instructions attached for reheating. Priced at £45, all boxes are available for delivery and collection on weekends in December, but must be ordered ten days in advance. The set menu can accommodate all. Secondly, to avoid hassle, queues, or multiple shopping trips for December 25 itself, Anchor Line is providing the full shebang for £65 per Christmas dinner. Orders can be completely customised for the perfect day and collected from the restaurant on 23 and 24 December or delivered on 23 December. With everything provided all you have to do is pour a drink, set the table and reheat for an enjoyable meal.

These services are ideal for those being forced to spend Christmas without their loved ones, as many more students than usual are making the decision not to travel home for Christmas. With tiny student hall kitchens, a Christmas dinner would be almost impossible. However, these innovations will allow any isolating or stuck student to celebrate Christmas - or at the very least, end up in a food coma.