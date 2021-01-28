Glasgow’s Small Animal Hospital affected by Covid-19 restrictions

The Small Animal Hospital has reduced its services, which they say will help them “preserve important core consumable supplies”.

Changing to an emergency-only basis, Glasgow’s Small Animal Hospital is facing difficulties following the most recent Covid-19 restrictions.

The Small Animal Hospital, based in Bearsden, announced on their Facebook page that they would be phoning up pet owners to discuss appointment rearrangement or cancellation. In order to manage its patients in the face of decreased staff numbers, the Small Animal Hospital has reduced its services, which they say will help them “preserve important core consumable supplies”.

Some consultations will remain booked, and the hospital advised pet owners that if they did not hear anything then they were to still come in. Owners are also encouraged to get in touch via 01413305848 if they are concerned about in-person appointments during lockdown.

Normally, the Small Animal Hospital sees pet referrals from veterinary surgeons, with specialists from a number of veterinary medicine departments including neurology, oncology and general medicine. It also carries out in-depth medical imaging of animals, offering MRI, CT and X-Ray facilities. The hospital’s emergency service works around the clock, open on both weekday nights and weekends.

The Small Animal Hospital will remain open 24 hours a day for emergencies and aims to be as approachable as it can be during the stricter restrictions: “If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us. We are here for you and your pet.”