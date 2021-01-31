New £113m research hub to be named “The ARC”

Built on the old Western Infirmary premises as part of the campus development programme, the building will be the creative and collaborative heart of research at the University and open in spring 2022.

The University of Glasgow unveiled its new research hub which is set to open its doors in spring 2022. This £113m research facility is being built on the West Infirmary grounds and is one of two buildings being built as part of the university’s campus development programme.

As quoted in the university’s press release, the Advanced Research Centre “ARC” will be the heart of research. The building is designed to bring researchers with different backgrounds and fields together in a shared space where they can collaborate on different revolutionary research projects such as creative economies and cultural transformation, digital chemistry, international development, quantum and nanotechnology, and technologies touching life.

Professor Andrew Tobin, the director of the ARC, said: “We want to take a shared vision and expertise from across all areas of the University community to genuinely transform the way we do research, with the ultimate aim of changing the lives of the people, community and world around us.”

The research hub will highlight the three pillars of the university’s research strategy; collaboration, creativity, and careers.

“The ARC will be home for all research at Glasgow,” said Professor Tobin. “By creating spaces to grow ideas, the ARC will support the development of the next generation of researchers.”

The ARC's ground floor will be accessible for the general public who will witness the diversity of research conducted by the university’s researchers. It will also be equipped with vast spaces where different events, conferences, networking activities and public engagements can take place.

You can watch a virtual tour of the ARC here.