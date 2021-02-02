University of Glasgow to host online Volunteering and Social Justice Festival

The program will feature clubs and societies across campus, including The Glasgow Guardian.

The SRC have announced a three-day online Volunteering and Social Justice Festival will take place from 3 to 5 February. The festival will feature clubs and societies from all across campus including representatives from student media such as the Glasgow Guardian and Glasgow University Student Television as well as activism groups and charities like GU Amnesty International and Language4Water.

There will be recorded content and online information made available over the three-day period as well as the chance to interact with the societies at Zoom sessions and Q&As where all students are invited to come along and find out how to get more involved with volunteering during their studies. The SRC have assured students that there are plenty of opportunities to get involved with, even during the pandemic, as many of the activities that these societies run are online and are also open to students outside of Glasgow.

Tickets the events are free but students must sign up to each individual event they would like to attend to receive more information and links to the Zoom sessions. Students may also sign up via the Native platform used by the university to receive updates about the festival and find more information about the events here. More information can also be found on the SRC website as well as on their Facebook page and Twitter (@GUSRC).