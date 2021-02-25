University strikes £4.6m deal with US pharma company for new drug research

UofG and Eli Lilly will collaborate on research aimed at helping develop new drugs to tackle four major diseases.

The University of Glasgow has struck a new four-year research deal with US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company. The deal is worth £4.6m and will involve collaboration in researching the new generation of drug targets for immunological diseases.

The research will be led by the University's Institute of Infection, Immunity, and Inflammation who will prioritise four diseases for this research: psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibrosis, and vasculitis. The deal will allow scientists to drive forward research and create new treatments for these diseases.

In a press release, the University stated that one of the diseases being researched, rheumatoid arthritis, affects up to 1% of the world's population. Diagnosis within 10 years will force those affected out of work, with massive ramifications on the economy and the NHS, at £8bn and £700m a year respectively.

Principal Anton Muscatelli is positive about the new deal stating: "The Glasgow-Lilly collaboration is well-positioned to be an inspiring example of this vision and of the exciting possibilities of industry and academia working together. I look forward to seeing this important partnership progress, advancing the next generation of 'first-in-class' therapeutic agents and their alignment with precision medicine approaches.”

The Glasgow based team will be led by Professor Carl Goodyear and includes Professor Stefan Siebert, Dr Mariola Kurowska-Stolarska, Dr Neal Millar, Dr Neil Basu and Dr Thomas Otto.