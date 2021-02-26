UofG team leads new developments into quantum holography

This new development could remove the limitations faced by standard methods of holography currently being used.

A team of UofG physicists have become the first in their field to discover a new means of quantum holography. In a paper released earlier this month, the team outlined this new method, arguing it removes the limitations faced by more classical methods of holography.

According to the team, classical holography faces several limitations in that it has the potential to be disrupted by a host of external sources, including interfering sources of light. This new method would remove this interference and offer greater resolution of images through the use of entangled photons.

The impact of this new method of quantum holography can potentially have far-reaching effects in a variety of scientific fields. Holography already plays an invaluable role in areas like optical security, data storage, and medical imagery, and this new development could help refine the definition of images, which will be vital in order to keep up with new technological advancements in these fields.

Stating in a University press release earlier this month, the team leader and co-author of the paper Professor Daniele Faccio discussed the importance of this recent breakthrough, stating: “The CCD sensors that we’re using give us an unprecedented amount of resolution to play with - up to 10,000 pixels per image of each entangled photon. That means we can measure the quality of their entanglement and the quantity of the photons in the beams with remarkable accuracy.

“The quantum computers and quantum communications networks of the future will require at least that level of detail about the entangled particles they will use. It puts us one step closer to enabling real step-change in those fast-developing fields. It’s a really exciting breakthrough and we’re keen to build on this success with further refinements.”The team’s paper, titled “Polarization entanglement-enabled quantum holography” was published in Nature Physics on 4 February 2021.