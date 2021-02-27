University announces oncology collaboration with Congenica

UofG's spin-out company Gabriel will work with Congenica, experts in analysis and interpretation of genomic data.

Gabriel, a spin-out company of the University of Glasgow, has announced an oncology collaboration with Congenica, a leading expert in the rapid analysis and interpretation of genomic data.

Congenica and Gabriel will work together to create a highly automated software platform for the clinical interpretation of somatic cancer. It will support the use of multiple genomic tests in routine clinical practice to enable cancer molecular diagnostics based on NGS, a DNA sequencing technology that is capable of processing multiple DNA sequences in parallel.

Gabriel, short for Gabriel Precision Oncology Limited, is a spin-out company from the University of Glasgow. It was founded in 2020 by Professor Andrew Biankin, Dr Susanna Cooke, and Dr Phillip Beer. Its mission is to make precision oncology accessible for all cancer patients. It means that cancer patients will be able to undergo tumour profiling and get cancer therapies that are tailored specifically for them.

Congenica is a digital health company that specialises in the field of bioinformatic genomic software. Over the years, it has revolutionised the way diseases are characterised and analysed. It enabled the analysis and interpretation of genomic data 20 times faster than the industry average, while at the same time providing 30% higher analytical yield and reducing the costs of genomic interpretation by up to 95%.

Congenica and Gabriel aim to create a single platform to analyse all types of mutations from different country gene panels. The two companies hope that by incorporating the platform into clinical testing, NGS will be more widely integrated into routine molecular pathology testing, therefore increasing the efficiency of the diagnostic process.

Professor Andrew Biankin, the Regius Chair of Surgery at the University of Glasgow and the co-founder of Gabriel, stated: “Still too few people have access to advanced molecular cancer diagnostics and as a consequence miss out on potential treatments and clinical trials. A distributed model where laboratories and health systems around the world can do their own tests for their own patients using a standardised and comparable analytical platform will enable more patients to access precision medicine. Congenica’s technology is market-leading in terms of the rapid interpretation of genomic data and working together we believe that our platform will enable many more cancer patients to access new treatments.”