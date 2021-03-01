Manifesto analysis – Ella McCabe for SRC President

Holly Jennings analyses Ella McCabe manifesto for VPSA following their interview.

Following her year as the Students' Representative Council's (SRC) Vice President of Student Support, Ella McCabe is running for SRC President. Ella has experience in multiple positions across the University, from serving on the Glasgow University Union Board of Management to committee involvement with the Tennis Club.

Whilst Ella’s manifesto may not be flashy, from her experience of working within the SRC, she is realistic in her goals for what she can accomplish. Ella recognises the turbulent year students have had with the majority of her manifesto being student support focused, particularly in relation to reducing the stigma surrounding drug consumption and increasing support for victims of sexual assault through the introduction of the Rape Crisis drop-in centre.

More specific policy setting on how she plans to hold the University to account in regards to sustainability would be beneficial for Ella since the key to a more environmentally-friendly future is through tangible goal-setting.

The most promising aspect of Ella's candidacy is her prioritisation of students' voices: she highlights the importance of listening to student feedback, particularly in regards to the recent controversy over the SRC's decision to advertise private halls and Qatar Airways. As we head into another year of uncertainty with the impact of Covid-19 lurking, an approach to placing student interest at the heart of decision making is vital.

You can watch Holly's interview with Ella here. Ella's full manifesto is available here.

Voting opens at 9am on 3 March and closes 5pm on 4 March. You can vote here or on the UofG Life app.