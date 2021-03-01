Manifesto analysis – Miko Mojsiej for SRC President

Holly Jennings analyses Miko Mojsiej manifesto for SRC President following their interview.

For the first time in years, the Students' Representative Council's (SRC) President position is contested. Miko is undoubtedly the dark horse of the race, lacking experience with the SRC. However, given students frustration over the SRC's handling of the pandemic (see: Glasknow 2.0), a dark horse might just be what the students are looking for. Miko recognises the difficulty the University and SRC have faced over the past year but ultimately feels there has been a lack of accountability and student prioritisation.

Miko has big changes in mind as president, with his biggest being a move to join the National Union for Students (NUS). In previous years, there has been an extremely small proportion of students in favour of joining the NUS, with most concerns rooted in the cost of affiliation and the political agendas within the NUS. Although I don't foresee student voting intentions changing any time soon, Miko demonstrates a passion for collective bargaining on behalf of students.

Promisingly, Miko aims for the SRC to be carbon-neutral by the end of his presidency. He recognises a lot of changes are required for the big shifts he would like to make, however, he asserts that he plans to waste no time in making them.

It is unclear whether Miko's plans are realistic, given the precarious financial position the SRC is in, after the pandemic. Nevertheless, what shines through in Miko's performance is his desire to make a change at UofG, with student's welfare at the forefront of these changes.

You can watch Holly's interview with Miko here. Miko's full manifesto is available here.

Voting opens at 9am on 3 March and closes 5pm on 4 March. You can vote here or on the UofG Life app.