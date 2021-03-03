Manifesto analysis – Jessica Woodcock for GUSA President

Jade Aimers analyses Jessica Woodcock's manifesto for GUSA President following their interview.

Jessica Woodcock, a candidate with extensive experience, has been elected unopposed to the role of Glasgow University Sports Association (GUSA) President. Her manifesto promises a great deal, targeting the key issues of representation, welfare, sustainability, and communication. Her overarching aim for the coming year is to create an inclusive and safe environment for all - encouraging wider participation from the university community.

Whilst the specifics of her initiatives remain unclear, she aims to establish a recreational committee, which oversees the expansion of the intramural league. Her inter-club support network will provide a platform for GUSA clubs to share advice, hopefully improving engagement from its smaller members. Overall, Jessica aims to consolidate and develop the sense of community that has blossomed within GUSA during the past year.

You can watch Jade’s interview with Jessica here. Jessica's full manifesto is available here.

Voting opens at 9am on 3 March and closes at 5pm on 4 March. You can vote here or on the UofG Life app.