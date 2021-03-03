Manifesto analysis- Susanna Zarli for QMU president

Jordan Hunter analyses Susanna Zarli's manifesto for QMU president following their interview.

Susanna is a well experienced candidate coming off her tenure as publication's convenor and running Qmunicate. Her manifesto mostly relies on creating a creative space and promoting the union's activism in broader social issues. While she is clear on her aims with the latter point, such as how to engage with environmental groups and promoting the union's pro-choice stance, the purpose of the interview was to see what she plans to do with the former and how she plans to save QMU from their fiscal hole.

In our interview, she sees creative student groups, like STAG, being able to put on more shows to generate income for the union. This may assist with generating revenue, but one has to wonder if it's enough to make up the average £100k or more annual deficit the QMU has experienced that last few years.

However, her policies on inclusivity and union responsibility may be necessary to rebuild QMU's image and public trust since the harassment scandal a few years ago. She however is apprehensive towards major constitutional changes, and supports life member voting rights, which might reignite some energy among life members to help the union out of its current woes.

You can watch Jordan’s interview with Susanna here. Susanna's full manifesto is available here

Voting opens at 9am on 3 March and closes at 5pm on 4 March. You can vote here or on the UofG Life app.