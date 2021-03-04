GUSA Council election results

Most positions were uncontested including the presidency with only convenors for sport, events and welfare being contested.
The results of the GUSA spring elections 2021 have been announced.
The results were announced by out-going GUSA president Sherief Kholeif, revealing all elected positions on the GUSA council for the next academic year. The elections to the GUSA Council this year saw most of its positions uncontested, including president, vice president and secretary with only one candidate running for each of the roles. The only positions contested this year were convenors for sport, events and welfare which had two candidates in each race competing for your vote.
GUSA President
Jessica Woodcock is elected GUSA president uncontested.
GUSA Vice President
Anna Woodcock is elected GUSA vice president uncontested.
GUSA Secretary
Jayny Saunders is elected GUSA secretary uncontested.
GUSA Alumni Convenor
Ewan Galbraith is elected GUSA alumni convenor uncontested.
GUSA Club sport Convenor
Mark Alvares
Vivek Pandya
Vivek Pandya is elected GUSA sport convenor.
GUSA Events Convenor
Eirini Karavasili
Sarah Hedley
Sarah Hedley is elected GUSA events convenor.
GUSA Finance Convenor
Samuel Horsch is elected GUSA finance convenor uncontested.
GUSA Fundraising and Outreach Convenor
Michael Rafferty is elected GUSA fundraising and outreach convenor uncontested.
GUSA Health and Fitness Convenor
James Paterson is elected GUSA health and fitness convenor uncontested.
GUSA Publicity Convenor
Isla McClung is elected GUSA publicity convenor uncontested.
GUSA Travel Convenor
Ciaran McMonagle is elected GUSA travel convenor uncontested.
GUSA Welfare Convenor
Milly Leggett
Vera Maria
Milly Leggett is elected GUSA welfare convenor.
